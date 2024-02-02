Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Materion has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Materion Trading Up 2.8 %

MTRN opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Materion by 23.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

