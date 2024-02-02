Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.62 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

