Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.08. 73,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,919. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.72.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

