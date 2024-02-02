Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $208.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

MAR stock opened at $243.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $244.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

