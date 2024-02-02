Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,091,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $243.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

