Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.46. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,936,097 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

