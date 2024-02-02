Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

CART has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Maplebear from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $87,508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $8,208,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $47,818,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

