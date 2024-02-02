ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 287,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 373,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.05%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $8,151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

