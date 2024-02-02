Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

MCBC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

