LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,851. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

Get Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.