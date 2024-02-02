Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Lufax shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 315,651 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Lufax Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 207.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 382,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,191 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2,850.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

