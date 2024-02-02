Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.30. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 5,422,379 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 976,351 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

