Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 35,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 592,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.