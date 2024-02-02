LogiTron (LTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.

[Telegram](https://t.me/logitron%5Fio)[Discord](https://discord.gg/tdJuTHeqrd)[Github](https://github.com/LogitronCorp)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484765/logitron%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

LogiTron Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

