Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.98 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,737. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

