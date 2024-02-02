Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of LAAC opened at $4.31 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

