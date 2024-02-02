Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
ECD Automotive Design Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ ECDA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
About ECD Automotive Design
