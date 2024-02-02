Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for ECD Automotive Design’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ ECDA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in restoring the luxury vehicles. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, and the Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.