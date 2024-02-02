Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 7.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $197,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 820,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.