LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

