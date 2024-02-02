Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,200,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,202,000 after buying an additional 2,394,162 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,821,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 1,010,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
