Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,957 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,252 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.