Ledyard National Bank Sells 443 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.