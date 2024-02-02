Ledyard National Bank Sells 215 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Shell by 87.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

