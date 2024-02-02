Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average is $280.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

