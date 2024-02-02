Ledyard National Bank Buys 519 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 64,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

