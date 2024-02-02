Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
