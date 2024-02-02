Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.20. 90,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,872. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $33,528,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

