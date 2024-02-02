Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $880.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $655.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $793.27.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $832.21 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $766.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

