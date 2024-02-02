Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH opened at $224.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

