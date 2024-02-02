L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.48 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

