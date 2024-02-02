Kopin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,676% compared to the average daily volume of 395 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,614,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.34. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.53.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

