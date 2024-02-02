Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE KTB opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $63.96.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.