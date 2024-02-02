Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

