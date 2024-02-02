Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on K. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.15.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$85,549.05. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

