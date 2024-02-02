Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,823 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,887,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

