Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

GPN opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

