KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.52. KeyCorp shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 3,236,977 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

