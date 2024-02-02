Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,889 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

