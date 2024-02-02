Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 413,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $105.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $106.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

