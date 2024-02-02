Keybank National Association OH Sells 17,745 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $167.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.