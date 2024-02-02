Keybank National Association OH Has $39.79 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,558.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,424.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

