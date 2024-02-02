Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $632.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $654.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

