Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.