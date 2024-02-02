Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS EFG opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

