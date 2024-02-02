Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,396 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

