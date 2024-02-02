Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

NOC opened at $446.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.