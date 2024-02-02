Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $225.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

