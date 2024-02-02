Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 22,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

INTC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

