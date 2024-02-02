Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 11,729 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $186.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

