Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 10,336 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.91. 788,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.